10 Loving Moments Captured at Tunku Tun Aminah’s Wedding

We have been celebrating the wedding of Johor princess, Tunku Tun Aminah to husband Dennis Muhammad Abdullah since last weekend. The wedding ceremony and reception was held at the Serene Hill Palace, residence of the Johor royal family.

After days of scrolling through Instagram smiling at some of the most memorable images taken of the Johor royal family, we’ve compiled our favourite loving moments caught on camera. Here’s what we found…

1. A candid moment with Her Royal Highness Queen of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the princess-bride and her niece, Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah.

2. While attending the royal wedding’s majlis bersiram, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his wife Raja Zarith Sofiah, enjoys the company of their grand-daughter Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah while their son, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail looks on.

3. Oh that loving look just gives us a warm fuzzy feeling filled with so much love…

4. All dads have a special bond with their daughters. What a lovely picture of a father and his only daughter.