Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
A Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidA Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidAre You Ready For the SEA Games?Are You Ready For the SEA Games?Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!How To Get The Best Bathing ExperienceHow To Get The Best Bathing Experience7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making

10 Loving Moments Captured at Tunku Tun Aminah’s Wedding

Thursday, August 17, 2017 4:04 PM by
Prev1 of 2

We have been celebrating the wedding of Johor princess, Tunku Tun Aminah to husband Dennis Muhammad Abdullah since last weekend. The wedding ceremony and reception was held at the Serene Hill Palace, residence of the Johor royal family.

After days of scrolling through Instagram smiling at some of the most memorable images taken of the Johor royal family, we’ve compiled our favourite loving moments caught on camera. Here’s what we found…

1. A candid moment with Her Royal Highness Queen of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the princess-bride and her niece, Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah.

2. While attending the royal wedding’s majlis bersiram, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his wife Raja Zarith Sofiah, enjoys the company of their grand-daughter Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah while their son, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail looks on.

3. Oh that loving look just gives us a warm fuzzy feeling filled with so much love…

4. All dads have a special bond with their daughters. What a lovely picture of a father and his only daughter.

Prev1 of 2

, , , , ,

Related Stories
happy couple

10 Signs You're In A Healthy Relationshi...

Beyoncé's Wedding Anniversary Regift Is...

10 Inexpensive Ways to Date Your Husband