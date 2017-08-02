Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!

Are you jumping for joy yet?

After a successful launch last year, Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder is coming together again to release a new collection for eager beauty lovers across the globe.

“I’m happy that I am able to extend my makeup collection together with Estée Lauder and launch this second capsule. The opportunity to work with Lachlan and Estée for this campaign is very unique and it is a true honour” says Victoria Beckham. “Inspired by my favourite cities in the world, this makeup collection reflects my personal beauty vision. I hope that it will make women all across the globe to feel beautiful and confident“, she added.

The new limited edition Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder makeup collection will be available beginning September 2017 at select retailers globally. Products in image from left: Skin Perfecting Powder, Eye Matte Duo in Saphir/Orange Vif, Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest, Morning Aura Illuminating Creme, Matte Lipstick in Victoria.

Photo credit: Kanji Ishii. (PRNewsfoto/Estee Lauder)