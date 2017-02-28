The Easiest Way to Trim Your Brows

Hair removal could be a bit tedious to some people. Imagine the high maintenance, cost, and time consumed just to trim those unwanted hair.

There is shaving, tweezing, and D.I.Y waxing but sensitive areas like bikini line, underarms and brows require delicate and precised hair removing techniques so you don’t end up with painful and possibly, bloody mishaps.

Hearing the frustrations of women everywhere that are struggling with removing unwanted hair the easiest, safest, and fastest way, Veet released the Veet Sensitive Touch.

This game-changing gadget will turn your disastrous hair trimming sessions into a breeze!

With various detachable heads, you can pick – depending on which area you would like hair to trimmed, and fix it in place for accurate and gentle trimming.

The blades are designed to never touch your skin so you can safely trim without the risk of getting cut or even feeling any pain. The device size is smaller than an electric toothbrush and runs on AA battery, which means no messy and flimsy wires.

Each Veet Sensitive Touch comes with one beauty styler, one two-sided precision head for optimal eyebrow shaping, one bikini trimming head, two comb attachments, one styler cap, one cleaning brush, and one beauty pouch.

Veet Sensitive Touch retails at RM119.00 at major pharmacies nationwide and online retailers.

Watch the video below on how to use!