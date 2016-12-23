Treat Yourself to Healthier Skin

Healthier skin is definitely achievable here! Comfortable, relaxing and holistic. These are the key words Beauté Library live by, ensuring all of their customers experience the best and most comfortable treatments at their centres.

With 6 outlets located all over Klang Valley; Mid Valley Lifestyle Centre, Kepong, USJ, Puchong, Kota Damansara and Cheras, Beauté Library holds a team of professionals that not only focus on the efficiency of their treatments but also attentive customer service.

Their treatments include facials, body slimming/detox treatment, permanent hair removal , bust treatment and spa. What’s unique is that their treatments are customizable. For example, before going in for your facial treatment, you will be seated with a Beauté Librarian (that’s what they call their beauty consultants), and she will observe your skin condition, lifestyle habits and then choose the right treatment for you.

