Time To Swap Your Silicone Shampoo With This

Say NO to silicone!

Sadly, the presence of silicone in shampoos are quite common in the market. That’s because consumers are concern that non-silicone shampoos tend to ‘weigh’ down the hair and cause product build-up. Making the hair feels heavy and ‘unwashed’, an uncomfortable condition that is completely opposite of what a freshly washed hair should feel like.

Hearing the cries of many that wants healthy, soft hair without the ‘help’ from silicone shampoo, Japan’s No.1 non-silicone hair care brand is now available in Malaysia in 3 variants: Damage Repair, Relax and Smooth and Volume Shine.

This non-silicone shampoo lathers into a creamy, richer foam – even better than what a silicone shampoo can do. And thanks to its creamy and fine texture, it prevents friction and reduces damage while you scrub your scalp and hair. Also infused with anti-entanglement technology, so hair can stay tangle free during and after you washed your hair.

Choose from either of their 3 variants for your specific hair needs. Each also comes with matching conditioner.

LUX Luminique _ Hi-Res_Damage Repair Damage Repair Delicately infused with luxurious Damascus Rose extract for a more fragrant wash and Argan Oil for its extra moisturising and nourishing kick to repair damaged hair. LUX Luminique_ Hi-Res _Relax & Smooth Relax & Smooth This shampoo and conditioner duo protects your hair from scalp to hair tip. The presence of Eucalyptus oil helps promote blood flow to hair roots, aloe vera and green tea leaf extract for its moisturising benefits. LUX Luminique_Hi-Res_Volume Shine Volume Shine Strengthen flat and limp hair with this duo, that has natural macadamia oil and almond oil to increase shine and promote hair growth.

Lux Lumique is now available at selected Watsons stores nationwide, at recommended retail price of RM39.90 per bottle.