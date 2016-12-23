Navigation

How To Kitchen Awards 2016 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
What you need to know to get Insta-worthy pictures!What you need to know to get Insta-worthy pictures!5 Must-Have Skincare Products to Soothe Your Skin at Work5 Must-Have Skincare Products to Soothe Your Skin at WorkOvercoming Broken EnglishOvercoming Broken EnglishPuteri MandiPuteri Mandi5 Tips on Updating Your Wardrobe On A Budget5 Tips on Updating Your Wardrobe On A Budget

The IT Serum For 2017

Friday, December 23, 2016 8:08 AM by
Prev1 of 2

Wrinkles isn’t the only sign of aging that visibly add years to our face; sagging skin and dull skin tone also reveal the passage of time.

saff

Serum is a skincare product that delivers powerful ingredients directly into the skin. It’s particularly suited to this task because it is made up of smaller molecules that can penetrate deeply into the skin and deliver a very high concentration of active ingredients.

We’re serious; research shows that by adding serums to our skincare routine can makes a huge difference to the way our faces look and feel.

Introducing CHANEL Blue Serum.

Please REGISTER HERE to redeem the CHANEL Blue Serum

With its longevity ingredients encapsulate from the world’s Blue Zones  – geographic areas of the world where it’s characterized by populations with exceptional longevity. They have an ideal  holistic and healthy lifestyle for us to look closely at – a healthy, balanced diet, regular exercise, a good stress management and have close-knit social structure.

Plants in the zones are eminent with its nutritious power and effectiveness; making it more evident to why CHANEL research decided to gather a combination of the following ingredients from the source of inspiration.

Green Coffee from Costa Rica

green-coffeeRich in antioxidant properties, these properties do away with free radicals that can cause rapid skin aging. It reduces the wrinkles on your skin and also firming up your skin looks plump and fresh.

The Olive of Sardinia

olive

Olives specifically Sardinia which has properties of Omega 3,6 and 9 that are necessary for the skin. It assists in improving your skin’s firmness and the hydration level.

Lentisk of Greece

lentisk-1

Aside from being calming, it gives your skin a much more firm and even look, along with battling wrinkles making it look smoother across the skin.

With Blue Serum, it’s not about combating aging, but rather about wellness with a new approach to skin youthfulness. Women become active participants in their own beauty. This active approach is for all women who wish to preserve and develop their beauty capital while remaining true to themselves.

Prev1 of 2

, , , ,

Related Stories
ffbeeac4ba213beeba4a4152ccc56578

Things We Can Learn From Ellen DeGeneres

Woman applying concealer

The Best Way to Conceal Dark Circles

sonny san

Things You Need to Know about Sonny San

shutterstock_328672313

What's Your Coffee Personality?

shutterstock_207458431

8 Questions You Need to Ask When Dating ...

shutterstock_173830586

5 Ways to Give Your Heart A Break