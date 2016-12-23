The IT Serum For 2017

Wrinkles isn’t the only sign of aging that visibly add years to our face; sagging skin and dull skin tone also reveal the passage of time.

Serum is a skincare product that delivers powerful ingredients directly into the skin. It’s particularly suited to this task because it is made up of smaller molecules that can penetrate deeply into the skin and deliver a very high concentration of active ingredients.

We’re serious; research shows that by adding serums to our skincare routine can makes a huge difference to the way our faces look and feel.

Introducing CHANEL Blue Serum.

With its longevity ingredients encapsulate from the world’s Blue Zones – geographic areas of the world where it’s characterized by populations with exceptional longevity. They have an ideal holistic and healthy lifestyle for us to look closely at – a healthy, balanced diet, regular exercise, a good stress management and have close-knit social structure.

Plants in the zones are eminent with its nutritious power and effectiveness; making it more evident to why CHANEL research decided to gather a combination of the following ingredients from the source of inspiration.

Green Coffee from Costa Rica

Rich in antioxidant properties, these properties do away with free radicals that can cause rapid skin aging. It reduces the wrinkles on your skin and also firming up your skin looks plump and fresh.

The Olive of Sardinia

Olives specifically Sardinia which has properties of Omega 3,6 and 9 that are necessary for the skin. It assists in improving your skin’s firmness and the hydration level.

Lentisk of Greece

Aside from being calming, it gives your skin a much more firm and even look, along with battling wrinkles making it look smoother across the skin.

With Blue Serum, it’s not about combating aging, but rather about wellness with a new approach to skin youthfulness. Women become active participants in their own beauty. This active approach is for all women who wish to preserve and develop their beauty capital while remaining true to themselves.