Stop Nasties, Start Organic!

Average women absorb up to 2.3 liter of damaging chemicals through beauty products a year and wear up to 515 synthetic chemicals on her body every single day without knowing?

Neither did I.

The food we eat, the air we breathe, the product we use on our skin and hair; have you ever wondered what’s in them? With the rise of concerns of many about what’s in their skincare and makeup, organic products are entering the market and is favoured by many as it gives the reassurance that many look for to achieve healthier skin.

It’s time to make a pledge to take care of ourselves better, inside and out.

Organic products are much gentler and safer on your skin compared to others, as the flowers and plants used to make the formula comes from organic farming. And whenever possible, preference is given to renewable resources over any others – and particularly petrochemical resources. They are also as effective as any other regular products – minus the ‘nasties’.

Melvita, the No.1 Organic Brand in France is here to help you at every step with their whole line of organic skincare products, that does not contain the following:

Mineral Oils

Aluminium Salts

Silicone

Propylene Glycol

EDTA

Formaldehyde

SLS

Parabens

With 5 simple reasons to switch to start going organic; Reduce chemicals on skin, lower risk to diseases and unwanted side effects, reduce poorly biodegradable waste to the environment, preserve mother nature for future generation and no animal testing.

