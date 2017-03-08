13 Things You’re Doing to Your Skin That You Shouldn’t Be

Your skin = high-maintenance + takes things personally

Every time you do something wrong, your skin fires back by going dull, breaking out, and showing signs of aging.

How many are you guilty of?

1. Not wearing sunscreen on nonsunny days. Even when it’s overcast, those aging UV rays can get ya.

2. Picking at your face. You know you shouldn’t, but it’s so, so tempting kan? But it can lead to acne scars, so STOP IT!

3. Sleeping with your makeup on. This not only gives your makeup time to clog pores, but you’re interrupting your skin’s overnight repair process. And yes, you even have to wash off mineral makeup too. At the very least, keep some makeup wipes on your bedside table for the times when you just can’t.

4. Over-exfoliating. People should only exfoliate their skin about once a week, as overdoing it can cause redness and inflammation by removing the skin’s natural protective barrier. The types of exfoliating brushes that are popular nowadays can actually lead to more acne by spreading bacteria across the skin.

5. Having the same morning and nighttime routines. Your skin needs protection during the day and ingredients that help it repair at night.

6. Reaching for the same washcloth several nights in a row. Ideally you should be washing them after every use because the moisture in them allows bacteria to grow. And bacteria wasn’t invited to this skin party.

7. Ignoring antioxidants like vitamin C. These ingredients kill aging free radicals, and they’re your best defense against fine lines. Add these foods to your diet for healthy and radiant skin

8. Not using the right motion when you cleanse. According to one facialist, you need to “glide your fingertips, covered with cleanser, up over your nose, onto your forehead, around the eyes, and down the cheeks until you reach your chin.

9. Relying on facial wipes as your only cleansing tactic. They’ll work in a pinch, and they’re great for taking off makeup before you wash, they leave behind a film that can dry out your skin.

10. Using expired makeup, it’s grosser than you think.

11. Taking hot showers. It dries our your skin. Lukewarm is your goal.

12. Not washing your makeup brushes once a week. Here’s the right way to deep clean your makeup brushes

13. Drinking alcohol, consuming caffeine and smoking: All three activities can dehydrate and damage the skin