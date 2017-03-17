Navigation

Short Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Chop

Friday, March 17, 2017 12:12 AM by

To cut or not to cut?

Thinking of taking the leap and going short? These adorable celebrity short cuts might push you over the edge.

nespsla0syv3jzptsds1

Kate Hudson

jennifer-lawrence-photo

Jennifer Lawrence

lily-collins-photo

Lily Collins

julianne-hough-photo

Julianne Hough

jenna-dewan-tatum

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

lena-dunham-photo

Lena Dunham

sophia-bush-photo

Sophia Bush

zendaya-hair

Zendaya

mandy-moore-photo

Mandy Moore

vanessa-hudgens-photo

Vanessa Hudgens

adele-photo

Adele

Source : Brian To/WENN, FayesVision/WENN

