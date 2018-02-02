Perfect Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Navigation

The best gift is letting someone know that you care for their well-being. So, what better way to indulge your loved ones than with body products that take care of their biggest organ – the skin?

The ‘Bare’ Truth

Bare for Bare began its journey in Singapore, with every product solely inspired and formulated with natural and botanical ingredients – a testament to their best intentions for every living being and Mother Nature. The aim is to pamper you silly with an exclusive, wide-ranging home-spa experience to suit your individual needs. Share the good vibes with family and friends by treating them to indulgence in the comfort of their own home with Bare for Bare Body Care, which comes with a body wash and lotion. This paraben-free series, made from 100 per cent botanical extracts and infused with essential oil, locks in moisture for 24 hours to maintain youthful and healthy skin.

Perfect gift for any occasion!

It’s always better to give than to receive at any time of the year, so surprise your loved ones with Bare for Bare’s Body Care sets – specially bundled with their top sellers: Rosemary, Lemongrass & Ginger, and Bergamot & Geranium.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or their Instagram profile.

Get the Bare for Bare Body Care Sets at selected SASA Outlets nationwide or at FashionValet Bangsar Village. You can also purchase them online via their Facebook page @bare4bare, Hermo, Lazada, 11 Street, Shopee, Shoppu, and FashionValet. 

bergamot

The Bergamot & Geranium Body Care Set: Calming and Deep

Cleansing This set is perfect for those who love a combination of citrus and floral scents. Bergamot essential oil works to soothe and cleanse our skin,  while geranium essential oil enhances the olfactory experience.

lemongrass

The Lemongrass & Ginger Body Care Set: Invigorating and Detox

This blend is known for its aromatherapy goodness. Lemongrass essential oil relaxes and soothes as it detoxifies your skin. In combination with ginger essential oil, it’ll give you a home-spa treatment that refreshes your spirits.

rosemary

The Rosemary Body Care Set: Relaxing and Hydrating

This set is infused with rosemary essential oil to hydrate your skin and ease your mind into relaxation. After a long and taxing day, you’ll want to loosen up to the pleasantly warm, herbaceous and mildly sweet aroma.

