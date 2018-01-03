Nora Danish launches Oh Most Wanted Makeup

After years of playing the role of ambassador to various beauty brands, actress Nora Danish has decided to release her very own cosmetics, under the brand name Oh Most Wanted.

“The creation of Oh Most Wanted started from my own passion for cosmetics and beauty products since I was young. My main inspiration came from my own experiences travelling abroad and constantly being attracted to anything that fascinates me, especially when it comes to beauty, youth, and feminine things. For your information, Oh Most Wanted will be entering its 3rd year in the market as of 2018. This year is the perfect year for the brand to enter its commercialization phase after being in the R&D process for 2 consecutive years, executed by the team’s hard work and dedication in market research and validation. For last 2 years, I’ve not been so involved as I was an ambassador representing other beauty & skincare,” shared Nora Danish during the soft-launch recently.

It is said the uniqueness of Oh Most Wanted products is its ingredients and formulation by 2 of Nora’s business partners, Dr. Aina and Dr. Azri, both renowned aesthetics doctors in the beauty industry practicing at Klinik Hana. Hence the brand has been placed under the cosmeceutical product category or in other words, cosmetics and pharmaceutical combined.

Currently, Oh Most Wanted carries 4 key products such as the Magic Foundation (SPF 50), Pout-fect lips lip cream (6 colours), Magic Blender, and Magic Wand that is designed for daily use. The Magic Foundation is formulated with a light texture, is easy to remove, wudhu friendly, and has healing properties. This January 2018, Oh Most Wanted will be launching their new product range under the Pro-Face-Sional Series that caters to customers who prefer full coverage and long lasting make up; especially for nights out.

To learn more about Oh Most Wanted products or to purchase, visit their website : www.ohmostwanted.com