NARS’ Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Addition

Are you ready for more Orgasms?

Hold your horses, we’re talking about the blush here.

 

NARS introduces three new ways to turn desire into reality with the Orgasm Collection for Summer 2017. Liquid Blush and Lipstick, the latest additions to the franchise, join the iconic Blush to provide seasonal Orgasms for lips and cheeks.

It’s indeed THE  holy grail of blushes for its ability to give anyone pretty golden-pink flush. We know that you just can’t get enough of this shimmery hue, and now, there’s new addition to the range: NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush and Orgasm Lipstick.

The liquid brush is sheer, build-able, and luminescent… so one pump should be good to bring back the natural flush to your face. We’re looking at something slightly heavier than a Cloud Paint, but more skin-like than a powder blush.

Don’t have to worry about drying lips, they did the shade up in its moisturizing Satin Lipstick formula.

Orgasm Liquid Blush, RM127

Orgasm Lipstick, RM97

Limited Edition Orgasm Blush, RM127

NARS

It’s now available at NARS Cosmetics Suria KLCC, Pavilion KL, Mid Valley Megamall, Sunway Pyramid& Parkson Gurney Plaza.

