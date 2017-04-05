Meet The Most Advanced Hair Dryer

Your hair drying experience is about to change!

It’s a restless chore to blow dry our hair, especially after a long day of work – and what happens if we don’t? Frizzy, untamed hair.

Here to make your drying experience quicker and much more pleasant, Dyson Supersonic was invented to give you perfectly smooth, soft hair minus the long drying time or heat damage.

How? Strong blast of air does not equal to faster dry time, this hair dryer produces high pressure and high velocity jet of air that is also controlled to give you more precise blowing; even when you style. If you’re still worried about the heat, don’t be! Air temperature is measured every 20 seconds, making sure it’s temperature-friendly throughout the session.

The design of the hair dryer will sure to strike up conversations. With the motor housed right in the handle instead of its head like any other conventional hair dryer, Dyson balances the dryer’s weight and shape, so you won’t break a sweat just by drying your hair. The sound is also reduced, thanks to its 13-blade motor that is also surrounded by acoustic silencers in the handle.

Three magnetic attachments are included when you purchase your Dyson Supersonic – a smoothing nozzle that uses smooth and wide air so you can dry and style as you wish, a styling concentrator which gives focused air so you can style precisely one at a time, and a diffuser that disperses air evenly around your curls.

Check out the gallery for the special launch of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Bangkok, Thailand!

Dyson Supersonic is currently available at Robinsons in The Gardens Mall, ESH in Bangsar Shopping Centre, TBM in Bangsar Village 1, and Sephora. The hair dryer is priced at RM1,799, that also comes with a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, non-slip mat and storage hanger.