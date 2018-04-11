Navigation

Meet Your New BFF: Centella Asiatica Extract

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 12:12 PM by

Pic credit: South World

What is Centella Asiatica extract?

Can be found in the wetlands of Asia and India, Centella Asiatica extract is a plant-based ingredient also known as Gotu Kola. The herb is also known as tiger grass in India because tigers were seen rolling on the plants to heal and sooth their bodies and in Sri Lanka, it is called “the herb of longevity” because elephants, known for living a long life, eat them! Curious to know why it became a trendy skincare ingredient in Korea and how it benefits your skin? Read away:

 

1. It’s Anti-Aging

Centella Asiatica Extract is jam packed with phyto-chemicals like Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin C, niacin and carotene, which are good to help brighten and fight premature aging (YAY)! As we age, we lose collagen therefore making the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and saggy skin more prominent. Lucky for you, Centella boosts collagen level, making your skin appear plump and youthful.

2. Promotes Healing

It is used by the locals to heal burns and reduce inflammation. One of the herb’s active compounds, Madecassic acid, plays a role to suppress inflammation and therefore will help to prevent scarring since inflammations often leave a burnt-like pigmentation behind.

3. Combats Acne

Ah acne… We all have our struggles with them. Thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties, Centella Asiatica extract is what you should look for in a skin care to diminish and prevent acne scarring. Since it is a natural ingredient, it is therefore, forgiving towards those who have sensitive skin.

centella blemish cream cosrx

COSRX Centella Blemish Cream

Formulated to heal acne and acne scars, this non-oily cream helps to hydrate and relieve stress skin.

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

Don’t be surprised but just like its name, this cream is blue! Soothing and non-irritating, this moisturiser is suitable even for those with super sensitive skin.

centella water alcohol-free toner

COSRX Centella Water Alcohol-Free Toner

Infused with 10% centella asiatica leaf water, give your skin a spritz to revitalize, hydrate and sooth your skin.

Dr Jart Ceramidin Liquid

Dr. Jart + Ceramidin Liquid

Suitable for all skin type, this serum will save your dry, dehydrated skin for up to 26 hours and relieve environmental damage.

