Get Your Mani+ Pedi Fix This Xmas With The Nail Parlour

Your hands and feet (and nails) need pampering too!

With all of those gifts to give and food to prep, you’re probably the last thing on the list. It’s time to take a step back, take time out to focus on yourself ( FIRST!) before the festive season swallows you in.

Why not treat yourself for a round of manicure and pedicure?

Sometimes we forget how important they are, leaving them neglected and gross. Learning to look after your hands and feet will not only help you feel more well-groomed, you’ll also feel more confident at the end of it all!

So here’s why you should consider getting manicure and pedicure :

Regular manicures and pedicures help to keep your hands and feet in excellent condition (Remember those gross fungus infection? YES, say goodbye to that)

We all love a bit of stress relief right? This ‘Me Time’ is a great way to chill out and forget your stresses.

Use of products, lotions, cream and oils helps with dryness and can be anti-aging. You don’t want wrinkly hands and feet do you?

Guess what? The Nail Parlour is launching their limited edition Honey Manicure and Pedicure! This is the right fit for your festive treat.