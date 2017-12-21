Navigation

Fenty Beauty’s Latest 14 Lipstick Shades

Thursday, December 21, 2017 4:04 PM by
Rihanna is the gift that keeps on giving – and her latest offering is the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick collection that features 14 brand new shades.Whether you’re looking for wearable nudes, MLBB (My Lips But Better) shades, or experimental colours that just command attention – Fenty Beauty has got you covered. Its creamy formula makes application a breeze and one swipe gives an intense colour payoff that lasts long even after lunch! Plus, despite the fact that it dries down matte, the Her World team is happy to report it didn’t dry out our puckers. Scroll on down and start listing down the colours you’ll be wanting!

1. Spanked – Dusty rose

2. Up 2 No Good – Nude peach

3. Ya Dig? – Periwinkle blue

