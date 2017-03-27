Here’s How You Can Make ANY Lipstick Matte

It’s so insanely simple to give your favourite lipstick a matte finish.

As trends go, the matte lipstick trend is one that is still going strong; not that we’re complaining! However we all have non-matte lipstick shades that we absolutely love but wish it had a matte finish too. Luckily there’s this one very simple hack (yayyy) that will allow you to make use of all your favourite non-matte lipsticks, and all you need are: