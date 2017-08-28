Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
A Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidA Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidAre You Ready For the SEA Games?Are You Ready For the SEA Games?Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!How To Get The Best Bathing ExperienceHow To Get The Best Bathing Experience7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making

Late Night Spas You Can Indulge In After Working Hours

Monday, August 28, 2017 5:05 PM by
Prev1 of 3

There’s no need to leave work in a hurry to relax at these spas.

1. Ossoto Recreation Hub
Comfort is taken very seriously here, form the services offered to the luxurious interior. This spa is equipped with beauty treatment rooms where you can enjoy a wide array of massages and facials; a nail parlour; hair salon; sauna; swimming pool; gym; theatre room; and restaurant.

Photo: Ossoto Recreation Hub Facebook

You can be pampered at any time as they’re open 24 hours a day. Just pay the entrance fee and indulge! It covers everything except body massages, facials, and mani-pedi services, which are charged separately.

Opens 24 hours
Address: 5th Floor, Wisma Mirama, Jalan Wisma Putra, 50460 Kuala Lumpur
Tel:+603-2145 1122
Website: http://ossoto.com

Prev1 of 3

, , , ,

Related Stories

Rice Creme Brulee

Spiced Rice Dream

HWBA 2017: AsterSpring Oxygenating Vital...

HWBA 2017: Celmonze Celwhite Whitening T...