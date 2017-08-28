Late Night Spas You Can Indulge In After Working Hours

There’s no need to leave work in a hurry to relax at these spas.

1. Ossoto Recreation Hub

Comfort is taken very seriously here, form the services offered to the luxurious interior. This spa is equipped with beauty treatment rooms where you can enjoy a wide array of massages and facials; a nail parlour; hair salon; sauna; swimming pool; gym; theatre room; and restaurant.

Photo: Ossoto Recreation Hub Facebook

You can be pampered at any time as they’re open 24 hours a day. Just pay the entrance fee and indulge! It covers everything except body massages, facials, and mani-pedi services, which are charged separately.

Opens 24 hours

Address: 5th Floor, Wisma Mirama, Jalan Wisma Putra, 50460 Kuala Lumpur

Tel:+603-2145 1122

Website: http://ossoto.com