Don’t let your smudged lipstick ruin your Valentine’s Day!

Lipsticks should not only be kiss-proof, but it shouldn’t budge or smudge as well for a smooth, sexy, Valentine’s Day date – including meals. No more awkward lipstick residue on your lips while eating and rushing to the ladies for a touch up.

4036366_LIQUID_VELVET_MILITARY_RED_NO_41 Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet in Military Red, RM115 A liquid lipstick that not only gives a matte cream finish but also a whipped-like texture. It provides a light-as-air feeling and a cushion-soft sensation upon application and can last up to 8 hours. s1777515-main-Lhero Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint in Fomo, RM95 It dries quick, gives full coverage, and a beautiful matte finish with Comfortflex formula that allows lip movements without drying out, cracking as it nourishes & softens with highly concentrated mineral pigments. KVD_EVERLASTING_LIP_OUTLAW(2) Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Outlaw, RM99 A no stranger to the liquid lipstick world, this is packed with strong pigments that gives you that bold finish, and Vitamin E and sunflower seed leaves that keeps your lips comfortable all day. zoom_bd44e3c6e46b56734972b6e01e923307eccc1bed_1476624091_18342_Hourglass_WEB Hourglass Opaque Rogue Liquid Lipstick in Muse, RM160 Also available in another 8 different shades, this liquid lipstick has a breathable film of intense pigment that instantly bonds to the lips and treats them with skin-conditioning emollients, fruit extracts and vitamins that makes it last all day long without drying them. Kose-Lip-Gel-Magic-product-single-shot KOSE Lip Gel Magic Already have a favourite lipstick but it’s not transfer-proof? This coating gel will do the trick! Just one thin coat of gel on your lips (after applying your lipstick), and it will look the colour in its place.

Source: Her World Plus