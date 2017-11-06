How to Keep Your Hair From Falling

You lose around 100 strands of hair everyday. As you walk from your office chair to the pantry or even to the bathroom, a strand or two might drop off without you noticing.

When to start worrying

If you run through your tresses and you notice more than 10 strands in between your fingers, or when you notice far too many strands of hair on your pillow after waking up – it is time to find a solution!

The reason why and a solution!

The cause for hair loss could range from chemicals from products used, frequent colouring, and the main cause is stress – be it emotional, physical or mental. There is no running away from stress, but with Petal Fresh Hair Rescue, a natural thickening treatment, you can take matters into your own hands to achieve thicker, fuller and healthier locks. Here’s why!