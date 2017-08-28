“Is Tap Water Ruining My Skin?”

Do you wonder about this each time you rinse your face? Read on to find out.

What’s in tap water?

“Generally speaking, tap water may sometimes contain minerals, metals or bacteria that could pose risks of infection, irritation, allergy or sensitivity” says Dr Priya Gill, consultant dermatologist at Columbia Asia Hospital – Petaling Jaya. It’s extremely important to know where your water comes from. Hard water is common; it contains a high composition of minerals like iron, copper, zinc, and nickel, which can throw your skin’s pH balance off and lead to irritation. The easiest way to find out if you have hard water running through your pipes is by noticing the condition of your faucet. If it’s stained, it’s time to consider other water options

What else affects it?

“Another factor to address is the condition of the pipes carrying the water: whether there is rust and the likes that could contaminate the water,” shares Dr Priya. Besides knowing the source of your water, it’s good to take note of the surroundings and how well maintained the water facilities are.

What are my options?

“My advice is to use distilled water – this is the best water to cleanse your skin. The next best options are filtered water or boiled water,” suggests Dr Priya. If these alternatives aren’t practical for your lifestyle, you could restore your skin’s pH balance and replenish lost nutrients with a mineral-rich mist or pH-balancing cleanser.

Is it possible to rinse without water?

They’re not generally recommended, but there are products that you do not have to rinse off. Alternatively, micellar water removes makeup while subsequently hydrating the skin, so no rinsing is required. If you’re in need of a good exfoliation, chemical peels work just as well as physical scrubs – but minus the rinsing.