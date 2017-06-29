HWBA 17: Physiogel Daily Moisture Therapy

Boost Your Skin’s Health

Common symptoms of sensitive skin are dryness, redness, and susceptibility to itching whenever it’s exposed to a new product or changes in climate. To combat sensitivity, the skin’s natural moisture barrier has to be strengthened, which is precisely what Physiogel’s BioMimic Technology does. Found in Physiogel’s Daily Moisture Therapy, it works naturally with your skin to repair its natural moisture barrier – it helps to keep moisture in and irritants out for a smoother, softer and less sensitive skin. It’s hypoallergenic and free from preservatives, perfumes, and colourants.

