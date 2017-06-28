HWBA 17: Neutrogena® Hydro Boost™ Mask 5s

READERS’ CHOICE:

RADIANT IN MINUTES

Have refreshed, hydrated and glowy skin in just 20 minutes. This sheet mask contains four key ingredients to counterbalance all skin concerns, with hydroxyl acid helping to cleanse the skin more thoroughly by dissolving dirt, oil and makeup residue. Long-lasting moisture is transferred directly from the sheet mask to deep layers of the skin, without any escaping due to the unique fabric contour that is designed to stretch and closely hug your entire face structure.