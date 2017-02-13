How to Wear Blue Eye Makeup for Asian Women

Tempted to try something different for your eyes? Well, time to put aside that black liner and opt for a blue instead. Yes, that’s right! BLUE. Here’s a quick guide to using blue hues on your eyes for Asian women. You’d be pleasantly surprised how it can brighten, give focus and create a fabulous contrast to your darker eye color.

Daytime Look

Create boundaries.

Start by drawing eyeliner – pencil or liquid – along your upper lash line. Then, dust some dark blue eyeshadow above it just until the crease. Refrain from sweeping up till the brow bone like you normally would as this will look overdone. This subtle splash of color can make a whole difference to your look to the office.

Lined blue.

Try lining your rims with blue eyeliner. Blue eyeliner looks great with eye shadows in soft shades such as peach, off white, pastel blue, green and even purple. The contrast enhances each other.

Evening Look

Smoke signal.

For a look that’s as sultry as it is distinctive, put away the greys and try a dark blue smoky. Use a black kohl pencil to draw over your entire eyelid, and then use your fingers to smudge it. Stipple on some dark blue eye shadow over and blend. Do note that this technique using black-kohl-over-the-entire-eyelid only works for dark blue eye shadow. Softer colours will end up looking ‘dirty’ once blended. Finish off the look with a swipe of liquid liner. Your eye will appear bigger and more prominent.

Do the minimum… or not.

The standard ‘pick one feature to highlight, then keep makeup on rest of the face minimal’ rule applies here, but our expert also suggests pairing dark blue eye shadow with soft, kissable lips. Go for soft pinks or nude shades. If you prefer matte textures, top it up with a light touch of lip gloss to soften up the look. But if you don’t want to play by the rules, we recommend trying out a striking red lip for a bold beauty statement!

