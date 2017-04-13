How To Use Red Lipstick To Cover Up Dark Circles

No, you didn’t read that wrong… you really can use red lipstick to brighten up your under-eyes.

Sure, you could invest in a colour corrector palette. But why waste money when you already have a perfectly good bullet of red lipstick sitting in your makeup bag?

Apparently, the science behind it is that red can neutralise the deep purple or blue hues right beneath your eyes.

So, the next time we find ourselves clocking in only five hours of sleep, we know what’s the first thing we’ll be reaching for when the alarm clock goes off!

