H&M Beauty Is Coming To Malaysia!

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

We don’t have to ‘tumpang’ our friends who are heading overseas to purchase H&M beauty products anymore. H&M Beauty is debuting in Malaysian stores by the end of this year.

You will spot a beauty corner at selected H&M outlets in Malaysia by the end of this year, and it’ll be filled to the brim with an assortment of around 1,000 makeup, body, and hair products.

The familiar ivory, black, and gold packaging will soon be sitting on your dressing table!

H&M will also launch two subsidiary collections: a premium bodycare range, and the ‘Conscious’ range of Ecocert-approved sustainable products.

We are very excited that H&M Beauty will finally be available in Malaysia,” says Fredrik Famm, country manager of H&M Southeast Asia. “At H&M, we see beauty as ‘fashion for your face’ and a natural part of completing a fashion look. H&M offers shoppers the latest trends and quality fashion while staying affordable, and the upcoming beauty range will continue to stay true to our mission.”

For more updates, follow their Facebook page and website closely!

We seriously can’t wait.

