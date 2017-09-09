Here’s Everything You Need To See From Fenty Beauty

FENTY. BEAUTY. IS. HERE!

After months of teasing and really, no one had a single clue on what Rihanna was going to launch, the long awaited Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is now available (launched the same day as 16 other countries worldwide) in Sephora stores nationwide and online.

Singer, songwriter, fashion icon and beauty muse herself, Rihanna’s new Fenty Beauty collection is not well known just because her name is on it, but it’s her vision of having products made available for all different skin tones and personalities. Fenty Beauty redefines the rules with light-as-air formulas that love to be layered, in a global lineup of shades designed for all.

This is proven by the 40 foundation shades made available in the collection. Yes, 40!!

Here’s the full list and price of what you can consider purchasing from Fenty Beauty:

40 shades of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, RM145

1 universal Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, RM140

30 magnetic Match Stix Skinsticks, in both matte and shimmer finishes to contour,

correct, conceal, highlight and blush, RM105

6 cream-powder hybrid Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters for face and eyes, RM145

Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper, RM130, RM70 (refill)

1 universal lip gloss known as Gloss Bomb, RM90

Variety of application tools

Check out the gallery for what went down during the official launch of Fenty Beauty in NYC!

