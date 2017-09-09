Navigation

Here’s Everything You Need To See From Fenty Beauty

Saturday, September 9, 2017 3:03 PM by

FENTY. BEAUTY. IS. HERE!

After months of teasing and really, no one had a single clue on what Rihanna was going to launch, the long awaited Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is now available (launched the same day as 16 other countries worldwide) in Sephora stores nationwide and online.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Singer, songwriter, fashion icon and beauty muse herself, Rihanna’s new Fenty Beauty collection is not well known just because her name is on it, but it’s her vision of having products made available for all different skin tones and personalities. Fenty Beauty redefines the rules with light-as-air formulas that love to be layered, in a global lineup of shades designed for all.

Foundation for all. 40 shades. What’s yours? #fentybeauty

A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on

This is proven by the 40 foundation shades made available in the collection. Yes, 40!!

Here’s the full list and price of what you can consider purchasing from Fenty Beauty:

  • 40 shades of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, RM145
  • 1 universal Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, RM140
  • 30 magnetic Match Stix Skinsticks, in both matte and shimmer finishes to contour,
    correct, conceal, highlight and blush, RM105
  • 6 cream-powder hybrid Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters for face and eyes, RM145
  • Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper, RM130, RM70 (refill)
  • 1 universal lip gloss known as Gloss Bomb, RM90
  • Variety of application tools


Check out the gallery for what went down during the official launch of Fenty Beauty in NYC!

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

TIME TO SHOP!

