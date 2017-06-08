Navigation

Help Ban Animal Testing by Signing This Petition!

Thursday, June 8, 2017

It’s time to put an end to animal testing. Here’s what you can do with The Body Shop’s help

Do you know that 80% of countries still do not have laws against animal testing in cosmetics? Eventhough there are now modern alternatives such as artificially grown human skin that can be used to test ingredients and products, there are still beauty companies that harm animals’ lives with their tests.

The Body Shop worldwide and leading non-profit organisation, Cruelty Free International has come together to end animal testing. The campaign aims for a global ban by 2020 by taking it to the highest authority, the United Nations, and request an international convention banning cosmetics testing on animals – so more animals will be harmed, everywhere and forever.

Join this movement, the most ambitious campaign ever against animal testing, as they plan to have eight million people to sign this petition.

Sign the petition here, or at any of The Body Shop’s 3,000 stores across the world.

Time to save the animals!

