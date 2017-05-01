Navigation

How to Get Glowing Skin

Our skin

Our skin is the largest external organ. It is fragile and easily damaged by so many different external and internal factors. Not just to look good but to feel good about our healthy skin is something to strive for. There are many steps that we can take to combat the harmful factors that affects our skin. You can start from within by clean eating and maybe sneak in some cheat days. Also, you can aid your skin externally by choosing the right skin products to give your skin a healthy glow. Give it a try with Dr.G.

Who’s behind Dr.G?

Dr Gun-Young Ahn is Korea’s leading dermatologist, and the lead practitioner and founder of Gowoonsesang Dermatology Network. Over the years, based on his professional and personal research on skin rejuvenation, Dr Ahn launched Gowoonsesang Cosmetics, which is now known as Dr. G.

 DR.G SKIN BRIGHTENING SOLUTION

These four power-packed products take you from the start to the end of the three brightening steps.

 

Optimized-Dr.G Hyper Brightening Cleansing Foam 1

Dr.G Hyper Brightening Cleansing Foam

This cleansing foam
will purify and hydrate your skin as you cleanse your face. The perfect blend of moringa seeds in the gentle bubbles helps to get rid of dead skin cells along with the fine dust that is on your skin. Besides that, bisabolol, a natural whitening ingredient that is present in the formula, will improve dull skin tones.

Optimized-Dr.G Hyper Brightening Toner 2

Dr.G Hyper Brightening Toner

A hypoallergenic whitening toner
with ‘clearing complex’, a mixture of AHA and BHA, which effectively improves pigmentation by eliminating dead skin cells that contain melanin. The toner will also improve brown spots and hydrate your skin, leaving it supple.

Optimized-Dr.G Hyper Brightening Capsule Serum 1

Dr.G Hyper Brightening Capsule Serum
Take skincare to the next level with this capsule serum, which contains vitamin complex for quick absorption. When applied, the capsules will burst and leave your skin aglow. The three active ingredients – bisabolol, niacinamide, and tranexamic acid – are touted to combat melasma, red and yellow skin tones, and brighten dark spots.

Optimized-Dr.G Hyper Brightening Cream 2

Dr.G Hyper Brightening Cream

What’s unique about the brightening cream is that it contains amethyst and pearl powder – safe to use and the key for glowing skin. It’ll even out your skin tone with an elastomer gel formula that fills in rough patches. As you rub the cream in, it hydrates and tightens even sensitive skin, protecting it from
harmful substances.

