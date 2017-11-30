Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

How to Get Glowing Skin for the Holiday Season

Thursday, November 30, 2017 5:05 PM by
Prev1 of 2

Before you jet off on your holiday, you’ll need to prep your skin for the changes in weather. But  sometimes, no matter how diligent you are, your skin still experiences creasing, breakouts, dullness, and dehydration – due to pollution or niggling worries that weigh on your mind.

Shower your skin with some loving

Go the extra mile in giving your skin the TLC it needs by trying out AsterSpring’s New Intense Hydra-Light Therapy. This effective facial, combining the latest technology from Dermalogica, contains highly potent IonActive™ Hyaluronic Acid and Gelloid Concentrates. It’s optimised with the bt-accent® LED light, which is tailored to address your skin’s unique needs.

Prev1 of 2

, , , , ,

Related Stories

A 5-Step Regimen to Get Soft and Dewy Sk...

"Is Tap Water Ruining My Skin?"

10 Must-Try Tips On How to Use Concealer...