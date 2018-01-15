Navigation

This is How You Get Clean and Healthy Skin

Monday, January 15, 2018
Tender, loving care with Bare for Bare

Pic credit: Firmenich

Treat your skin to some TLC by keeping it squeaky clean – free from impurities and dirt – and sustaining it’s health. Bare for Bare keeps your skin at its best by providing you with a personalised pampering body care regimen – a unique concept of perfectly combining their series of body wash and body lotion.

The First Step: A rich skincare body scrub

Try the new addition to the Bare Body Care series – the Sea Salt Body Scrub. Sea salt, the key exfoliating agent, will effectively and gently exfoliate dry skin cells whilst nourishing your skin. After a good scrub, you’ll step out smelling heavenly from the harmonious combination of essential oils.

Five of the essential oils have their own unique rejuvenating properties. Lavender essential oil has a calming, therapeutic scent; peppermint essential oil will refresh and induce a cooling sensation, providing you comfort on any dull day; rosemary essential oil will liven up your spirits with its mildly sweet aroma; whilst sweet orange essential oil provides nutrition to your skin with its high level of vitamin C – caring for it from deep within.

