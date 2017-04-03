Freshen Up with Cell Shock

Swiss line’s enhanced Cell Shock range boasts innovative forms that deliver better results to ageing skin. Decades have gone into perfecting the formula with the best mix of active ingredients.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS

In these days of urbanisation, the environment goes through inevitable changes. Due to the lack of care for mother earth and challenging economic times, our skin suffers from the effects of pollution and stress. For a truly youthful and luminous glow, we need to combat these stresses by leading a healthier lifestyle – including taking better care of our skin.

DID YOU KNOW?

Microparticles created during the combustion of oil and fuel will cover your skin’s surface with an unseen film that can dull and ‘poison’ it.