First Look At Adwoa Aboah, For Marc Jacobs Beauty

If you don’t know Adwoa Aboah, you’re about to!

Adwoa

British model Adwoa Aboah was just announced as the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty for 2018, joining Jessica Lange, Edie Campbell, Winona Ryder, Aya Jones and Kaia Gerber.

To kick off the new partnership, Adwoa fronts the campaign for the new Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon, the first-of-its-kind liquid lipstick that delivers powerful one-swipe colour that lasts, while promising the precision application of a crayon.

Their relationship started way back…

“Marc gave me my first fashion show in New York City. It was a dream come true and from that point on, he has been one of my biggest supporters. I am so excited to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and to have been able to work alongside Marc once again is truly inspirational. His attention to detail is like no other and you see his vision instantly come to life.” – Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa

Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon, which promises to last 16 hours, will be available at Sephora stores and Sephora.com from December onwards.

Marc redefines beauty as imperfectly perfect with this addition.

