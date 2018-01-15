The Essential Skin Supplement You Need

Vitamin C is not just only for consumption but you can also feed your skin with it. Yes, you heard that right: vitamin C works great for your skin with Mary Kay’s new TimeWise® Replenishing Serum+C®. You’ll be doing your skin a favour by enhancing it with this antioxidant-rich serum – a potent blend of multiple botanical extracts loaded with vitamin C.

How does vitamin C protect your skin?

It guards against free radical damage – which is caused by pollutants in the air, dust, smoke, and prolonged exposure to the sun. A dose of it will improve your skin’s collagen production and prevent it from ageing too quickly. As to how vitamin C works its magic, it boosts your skin’s moisture content – balancing the hydration equation for firmer and healthier skin