dUCk Cosmetics- The Latest Beauty Brand in Town!

You have probably heard of dUCk Scarves or perhaps the name Vivy Yusof. Taking the brand a step further, The dUCk Group today launched their very own cosmetics line. Although more popularly known for selling scarves, the brand ventures into the beauty line with a Debut Collection that focuses on basic tones and colours. Packaged beautifully in the signature purple dUCk box which signifies the collection as the Basic range, you can expect to get your hands on lip stick, lip cream, lip gloss and two key eye shadow palletes as well as a makeup remover.

“Like D, dUCk Cosmetics is a dream come true for me, I cannot wait to reveal all the things that we have lined up for our dUCkies, and we have so much more, my mind is just bursting with ideas. As with all our creations from The dUCk Group, we wanted for dUCk Cosmetics to be different. Just like our scarves, it is so much more than just products – it is a lifestyle! No matter what our personalities, make-up can change anything. Whether to highlight, improve or transform, the magic of cosmetics is endless!” shared founder of The dUCk group, Vivy Yusof.