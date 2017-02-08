Do I Really Need A Toner? Like Seriously?

Yes, if you want to get a toned face.

Hold up, what it’s for again?

Don’t be fooled by a consistency that’s identical to plain ‘ol H20; applying toner has become an essential step in many a lady’s daily beauty routine due to its understated yet important benefits.

Applied after cleansing and before a serum, toners work to refine the skin’s texture, tighten large pores, and further remove what cleansers may have missed: remaining traces of dirt, oil, and makeup.

“It’s also the first step to repair,” says Audrey Ang, Estée Lauder field education director.

“Toners deliver the first layer of hydration to the skin, prepping the skin to help the serum and moisturizer that follows penetrate deep into the epidermis. This works to boost the natural functions of the skin, optimising the skincare benefits.”

Here are some toning tips for you

Apply it right. Use a cotton pad to dab and sweep. “Dabbing helps soften the skin and gives a rush of moisture to skin, while the sweeping motion helps remove surface dead skin cells,” explains Audrey.

Be target-specific. Audrey suggests that oily skin types look out for ingredients such as glucosamine or witch hazel extracts to combat shine and reduce the appearance of pores.

Go alcohol-free if you’re prone to stinging and have dehydrated skin. “Toners formulated without alcohol are specially made to care for dry and delicate skin,” says Audrey.

Do the opposite if you have oily skin that’s prone to acne, as certain alcohol formulas can be beneficial.“Some toners have a higher percentage of alcohol for antiseptic purposes,” explains Audrey.

Make the most out of your beauty regimen, says a skincare expert, and it’s never too late to start.

Not into this toner story? Check out other skincare tips here