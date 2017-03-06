The Ultimate Guide to Color-Correcting

You don’t have to be Picasso to create a masterpiece.

From contouring to strobing to baking, the world of makeup has constantly evolved new and unique trends. Even though colour correcting makeup isn’t the latest makeup trend, it’s probably one of the most fun and interesting to dabble in.

The Colour Wheel

Anyone who has taken basic art class in school would definitely come across this at some point in time. The theory behind colour correcting is that complementary colours (colours opposite each other) on the colour wheel will cancel each other out.