How To Care for Sensitive Skin

Skincare is crucial for just about anyone in the quest to age gracefully. But for those combating dryness and sensitivity, you’ll need a little something more for healing and protection.

WHAT CAUSES SENSITIVITY?

Your skin’s outer layer, the stratum corneum, contains cells embedded within what is known as a ‘lipid matrix’. Lipids are natural fats that surround skin cells to protect against water loss from the inside, and the penetration of bacteria and allergens from the outside. Dry, sensitive skin occurs when this natural moisture barrier becomes disrupted.