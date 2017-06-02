Navigation

Brand New Look! POSH! Nail Spa, TTDI Is Ready To Prep You Up

Friday, June 2, 2017 1:01 PM by
Enter and leave with class, confidence and nails polished!

POSH! Nail Spa recently opened their doors to a brand new look. It’s bright and modern – with white walls, marble matched with classy gold. The salon still hold the same cosy feeling as POSH! Nail Spa always give as soon as you enter, during your treatment and up until you exit their doors.

Behind those polished walls, is a makeup room where you can request for a makeup and hair service to get you ready for your special occasion.

Open up the curtains and you have an event space, where you can arrange a pampering session for you and your loved ones.

Address:
TTDI
31, Lorong Datuk Sulaiman 7,
60000 TTDI, Kuala Lumpur.
03-7724 1890

Check out the gallery for more pictures of the new look!

