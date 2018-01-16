Navigation

Want In On Bold Lips? Here’s How To Get Started

Why Try Bold Lips?

Nude or rosy lips will never go out of style, but the vampy side — or dazzlingly bright, if that’s your thing — has its perks too. When it’s time to play, stun them all with a statement pout that wows.

The trick to pulling off bold lips is in three words: moisture, texture and shade.

1. Moisture

As your lips will take centre stage, keep them tip-top by drinking enough water and having a good lip-care routine. The night before, exfoliate with a toothbrush or lip scrub. Depending on how dry your lips get, slick on a layer of lip balm or pat a thin layer of beauty oil over them.

2. Texture

Love the look of matte lips but worried they’ll leave your pout more cracked and parched than the Sahara? Step 1 (moisture) should help. Alternatively, compromise by getting a matte lipstick with a slight sheen to it — also known as the velvet-matte finish. These tend to glide on more easily than a true matter as they’re creamier.

3. Shade

Take a walk around Sephora, or the cosmetics section of department stores and pharmacies… you’ll notice that unusual colours such as lavender, dark green and midnight blue are more common than before.

Here’s the general rule for newbies: the bolder the lips, the more minimalist the makeup and outfit. Chunky earrings or a statement necklace will add an edgy vibe that complements your lipstick.

When you do feel more confident, bend the rules by experimenting with different outfit and makeup combinations!

 

READ MORE: Try This Trick To Keep Your Lipstick From Bleeding

L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Lipstick Balmain Limited Edition in Freedom, RM49.90

Bold and hard to miss, this bright purple goes great with denim or a little black dress. Despite its somewhat intimidating appearance, it actually complements Asian skin tones. I’m slightly tan with a yellow undertone, but can see it working too for those who are lighter or darker.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Candy Venom, RM85

More wearable than its name suggests, Candy Venom glides on smoothly and doesn’t dry out the lips (but do exfoliate and moisturise beforehand). Great for days when you want something vibrant and flirty, but don’t wish to go too much over the edge. Pair it with a white shirt and skinny jeans to take your casual look up a notch.

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor in Passion, RM42.90

This watermelon red is another universally flattering shade. I’m a big fan of the paddle-shaped applicator as it fits around the edges of the lips — precise and no mess to clean up after. Just be sure to wait 30 minutes for it to dry to a velvet-matte finish before eating or drinking, so it doesn’t feather.

