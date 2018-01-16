Want In On Bold Lips? Here’s How To Get Started

Why Try Bold Lips?

Nude or rosy lips will never go out of style, but the vampy side — or dazzlingly bright, if that’s your thing — has its perks too. When it’s time to play, stun them all with a statement pout that wows.

The trick to pulling off bold lips is in three words: moisture, texture and shade.

1. Moisture

As your lips will take centre stage, keep them tip-top by drinking enough water and having a good lip-care routine. The night before, exfoliate with a toothbrush or lip scrub. Depending on how dry your lips get, slick on a layer of lip balm or pat a thin layer of beauty oil over them.

2. Texture

Love the look of matte lips but worried they’ll leave your pout more cracked and parched than the Sahara? Step 1 (moisture) should help. Alternatively, compromise by getting a matte lipstick with a slight sheen to it — also known as the velvet-matte finish. These tend to glide on more easily than a true matter as they’re creamier.

3. Shade

Take a walk around Sephora, or the cosmetics section of department stores and pharmacies… you’ll notice that unusual colours such as lavender, dark green and midnight blue are more common than before.

Here’s the general rule for newbies: the bolder the lips, the more minimalist the makeup and outfit. Chunky earrings or a statement necklace will add an edgy vibe that complements your lipstick.

When you do feel more confident, bend the rules by experimenting with different outfit and makeup combinations!

