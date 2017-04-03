Beyond lip service

Enhance your confidence by caring for your skin with the first-class treatments at Nexus Clinic, formerly known as Mediviron UOA. Founded in 2001, this aesthetic centre at the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle offers a broad range of non-surgical aesthetic services and advanced laser treatments for the skin, face, hair and even body.

The treatments are personalised to your individual concerns and carried out with Nexus Clinic’s signature confidentiality and professionalism. They’re fully equipped with highly experienced doctors and skilled on-site medical staff to offer you the best solutions, in a secure and comfortable environment.