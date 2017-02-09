How To Make Your Makeup Last All Day

Do you find your makeup slip and sliding off your face a mere three hours into the day? Or perhaps you’re ready to paint the town red but a few drinks and dances later, your foundation has started separating. Well, there’s news to perk up our ears – this Korean makeup technique might just be the thing for a flawless finish that will stay put for hours on end.

All you have to do is dust on your face powder and dip your face into a bowl filled with water. Say what? Not everyone will be able to hold their breaths for long (the recommended time would be 30 seconds) – so take little intervals.

It might sound a little crazy but I put it to the test and was pleasantly surprised to find that this method holds some water – excuse the pun! There’s just something about the way the water sort of removes excess oil from the products used on your face for a pretty flawless yet natural finish. Even as I went about my day, I would come home to just a wee bit of shine – which is saying a lot as I usually turn into a grease ball about five hours in.

Some comments have suggested using a facial mist to achieve the same effect but I find that the spray messes up the layer of powder on my face. It’s also best to do this when you have nothing but your base makeup on as mascara, liner, and your eye shadow would most probably be ruined.