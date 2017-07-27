Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Waffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For More6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips6 Quick & Easy Happiness TipsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult AdditionsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Additions

The beauty within you shines through

Thursday, July 27, 2017 5:05 PM by
Prev1 of 2

Confidence. Boldness.

What keeps you confident throughout the day? The beauty of waking up with your hair in place, looking and feeling fresh? Maybe its when your makeup doesn’t melt off your face under the scorching sun.

Pitch Perfect GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Astra Blooms Sdn Bhd, a local beauty and image branding company, founded by Intan Ilyani Ghazali in May 2016 has invented a foundation for all types of skin tone to bring out the beauty in you. Other than creating beauty products, their objectives are to create an awareness on human values, manners and self-respect.

Prev1 of 2

, , , ,

Related Stories

7 Other Uses For Your Lip Balm

HWBA 17 : Chosungah22 Jello Color Kit

HWBA 17: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for...

HWBA 17: Mary Kay MelaCEP Plus+™ Lumi...

HWBA 17 : Clinelle Hydrating Serum/Essen...

WIN! Great Prizes This June 2017!