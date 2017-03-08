Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kg5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kgRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava CakeRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava Cake10 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM5010 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM50There is actual wine in these lipsticksThere is actual wine in these lipsticksWhy you should drink tea!Why you should drink tea!

Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 11:11 AM by

You read right. Not any fancy brushes or sponge, it’s tampon.

When we thought dunking your face in a bowl full of water to make your makeup last longer, or using bra insert to apply foundation to prevent wastage could not get any weirder. We’re so wrong.

Beauty Youtuber, Ashley Blue DeFrancesco posted a short clip on her instagram, showcasing her new found technique of applying foundation using a tampon. Her clip have been viewed 470,000 times.

She also recently just posted up a video, using the exact same clip and also promised to make another full video on this.

While using a tampon for foundation and concealer application does sound strange, but the cotton texture is quite soft and gentle on the skin, plus the small round tip is perfect for precise concealing.

It’s something we will never thought of using but will we do it? Maybe not. But now we know what tampons can also do instead of just absorbing, stuff.

, , , , , ,

Related Stories

How To Make Your Makeup Last All Day

Bake Your Face Like A Boss

The Ultimate Guide to Colour-Correcting

The Easiest Way to Trim Your Brows

5 Ways to Repurpose Expired Beauty Produ...

How to Wear Blue Eye Makeup for Asian Wo...