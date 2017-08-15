Navigation

Amp Up Your Skin Hydration Levels

Do you know?

Dehydrated skin is one of the biggest skin concerns ever faced by both men and women of any age. As it’s not just skin that is lacking of moisture, it is also the main reason behind dull, wrinkly and sensitized skin.

Although the skin is working hard to stay hydrated, healthy and soft to the touch, external factors such as pollution, UV rays, temperature variations, and stress can easily disrupt’s the skin moisture balance. Making it a challenge to stay completely hydrated 24 hours a day, until now.

Understanding the importance of preserving the health and beauty of the skin in a lasting way, Bioderma has released a range of products – called the Hydrabio, that deeply rehydrate the skin for much healthier and plumped complexion.

How? With the Aquagenium patent. It’s a biological complex that contains active ingredients to reactivate the natural hydration process and boost water circulation in the cells. Skin is then retrained to moisturise itself as time goes by with the help of the products.

Check out the gallery for Bioderma Hydrabio products you can consider trying.

Bioderma Hydrabio Serum

An intensive moisturising serum that gives a burst of hydration to the skin upon application. Its ultra-fresh transparent gel is suitable for both sensitive and very dehydrated skin.

Hydrabio Perfecteur hd

Bioderma Hydrabio Perfecteur SPF 30

Just one application of this cream and it’s instant radiance. It has moisturising, smoothing, radiance-boosting treatment and sun protection properties for everyday use.

