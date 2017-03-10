Achieve the Glossy Lid Look Effortlessly

How do you achieve the glossy look without looking oily instead?

We all remember how Kylie Jenner slayed our lives when she posted this picture, effortlessly pulling off the glossy lid look that has been trending on the runways. But achieving a dewy and glossy look without looking oily is whole new challenge compared to the matte and chiseled look. Here are some tips and looks we’ve gathered to help you achieve a Kylie Jenner worthy glossy lid effortlessly.

1. Apply some eyeshadow

Apply any shimmery or metallic eyeshadow you like. Apply it all over your lid and control the intensity of the colour as you please. The best thing is that it doesn’t have to be perfect! In this case, imperfection is perfection.