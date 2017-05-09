A Balmain & L’Oréal Paris Collaboration Is Actually Happening!

When we thought the Balmain x H&M collaboration that happened in 2015 was a huge deal, this could be bigger AND it’s actually hitting the beauty industry.

Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain just announced that he will be collaborating with huge drugstore brand, L’Oreal Paris to create a 12-limited edition lipstick under the popular Color Riche range. This marks the first time ever the fashion house is stepping into makeup, followed by successful hairline and fragrance collection – making this range quite exclusive.

The line will contain three themes of shades, and will be available in any drugstores in the USA that sells L’Oreal Paris products. There will also be an exclusive ‘jewel edition’ lipstick that will be sold in Balmain stores. Although they have confirmed that the dozen-shade range will be launched during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017, we here in Malaysia have yet to hear any confirmation that it will in our local drugstore, but patience is a virtue! We will wait and see if the Balmain x L’Oreal Paris lipsticks will reach our humble shores. (starts saving money anyway).

However, if they are not coming to Malaysia (it’s not end of the lipstick world), we could always use personal shopper services such as Shop and Box and that can get us some Balmain lipsticks in our shelves.

