8 Questions to Ask Before You Sign-up for Beauty Packages

If you are planning to sign-up for a beauty treatment package this new year, make sure you invest in a package that not only suits your schedule but also your skin type as well. So, before you charge a year’s worth of facial treatments to your card, ask these questions to know what you’re getting into and score the best deal.

“What results can I expect to see?”

Be it brighter skin, fewer wrinkles around your eyes, or less visible acne scars, be specific about what you want to improve and how soon you expect it to happen.

“Are there any additional or hidden charges that I should know of?”

You shouldn’t feel embarrassed for bringing this up, as unscrupulous beauty centres have been known to resort to this tactic. For example, if you’re told that your eye area needs more attention during the treatment, ask if there’s an additional charge for the mask your therapist is recommending before agreeing to it.

“What happens if I get an allergic reaction halfway through the treatment?”

You may only develop a negative reaction to the treatment midway through or after. It’s good to find out beforehand how the therapist will react to an emergency and solve it, so you know you’re in good hands.

“Can I switch treatments or get a refund if my skin doesn’t react well to it?”

As everyone’s skin is different, you never know if your skin will initially love a treatment but grow resistant to it after the third or fourth session.

“Judging from my skin’s condition, how often do I need to have treatments done?”

It could be once a month, once every two months, or even just once every six months. Knowing this could save you time and money, as you’ll be able to schedule the sessions to your advantage.

“Should I expect any side effects?”

Side effects are common, especially for the more intensive treatments. There’s no harm in learning about them before you make a decision.

“Can I pay by instalment with my credit card? Are there any additional charges?

You may get a discount or an interest-free instalment by paying with a certain bank’s credit card, so there’s no harm in asking!

“Can I book a session at the last minute?”

This matters when your schedule isn’t fixed or you’re constantly on the go. If they’re constantly full and require you to make an appointment too long in advance, ask if you can visit another outlet with a more flexible reservation policy.

