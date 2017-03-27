7 Easy Ways to Look (and Feel) Instantly More Awake

“It’s [beauty] a kind of radiance. People who possess a true inner beauty, their eyes are a little brighter, their skin a little more dewy. They vibrate at a different frequency.”— Cameron Diaz

Less hours on bed— or more late-night Netflix, or more alcohol can seriously affect the flow of good thoughts and their ability to shine through.

Cold water to the face, a glass of green juice, and a shot of caffeine can only do so much.

Here, the secret weapons that will keep us as humanly possible:

Exfoliating

Not with your scrub, but with a dry-brush. YES that long-handled thingy with bristle brush, that’s the one.

It’s a great way for you to exfoliate, improve circulation, condition skin, and boost your lymphatic system. Besides that it’s brilliant for detoxing, and equally brilliant for everyday skin-smoothing and energy-generating immune support.