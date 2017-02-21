5 Ways to Repurpose Expired Beauty Products

Don’t throw them away just yet!

Moisturiser

It’s no longer suitable for your face, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it on other parts of your body. Do a patch test first and if your skin doesn’t react negatively, you’ve managed to save some extra bucks.

Perfume

When your perfume is no longer as fragrant as before, use it to freshen up your room and bathroom instead. Alternatively, spray it into a cotton wool or cloth, and wipe the fan with it to diffuse the scent.

Toner

Due to the alcohol in it, a toner gets household products like mirrors, tiles and tables gleaming. It’s also handy for cleaning leather bags and shoes – but make sure it’s not a whitening toner.

Cleansing oil

If it hasn’t turned rancid, add sugar to the oil and reuse it as a body scrub. Alternatively, you could use it to polish your wooden furniture, so they look glossy again and just like new.

Sunscreen

Got a sticky mark to erase? Fret not, as sunscreen is great when it comes to removing the stubborn residue. Just pour some liquid onto a piece of cloth and wipe the marks. Before you know it, you’ll have a clean and smooth surface again.